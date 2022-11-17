Hospital Ship Peace Ark: International online consultation for Indonesian patients

Chinese medical experts have discussion with foreign experts during the online consultation aboard Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark on November 14, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei)

JAKARTA, Nov.17 -- On November 14 local time, an international online joint consultation took place on the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark docking at Jakarta's Tanjung Priok port for the Mission Harmony-2022. Medical experts from China, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Nepal gathered through video link to diagnose a paralyzed Indonesian patient and make treatment plan.

The 36-year-old patient Indreswar, had once suffered from respiratory and cardiac arrests for up to 15 minutes due to acute hepatic failure, massive ascites and severe septicemia four years ago. He fell unconscious for a long time, leading to dysfunction of important organsand paralysis. After the following four years' treatment, Indreswar remains semi-coma and semi-awakening state.

Taking various factors into consideration, the director of the Peace Ark hospital decided to carry out an online medical consultationas soon as possible. Besides onboard Chinese experts from the urology, hepatobiliary surgery, orthopedics, thoracic surgery, emergency, and traditional Chinese medicine departments, three medical experts in the Asia Pacific region were also involved.

The consultation officially started at 15:30 local time on November 14. After comprehensive analysis of the previous treatment and discussion, the experts determined the pathogenesis and worked out a new treatment plan.

"It is our greatest wish to help the local people in Indonesia as much as possible," said Professor Yang Bo,who participated in the consultation. According to him, the success of the online joint medical consultation marked that the hospital ship Peace Ark has improved a lot from dealing with common diseases to diagnosing and treating difficult diseases.

This online transnational joint consultation has also served as a platform for experts from various countries to conduct academic exchanges. "I hope the next exchange will come soon," Professor Duysenbi from Kazakhstan said.

It is learned that in recent years, the affiliated hospital to the PLA Military Medical University has established normal contact with medical institutions and universities in more than a dozen countries, such as Harvard Medical School (HMS), Medical College of Virginia (MCV), and Humboldt University of Berlin. Since 2012, it has led or provided assistance in the convening of five international conferences on basilar trauma and minimally invasive neurosurgery. Each time, experts from more than 30 countries in the field of brain surgery gathered tocarry out in-depth study on relevant topics and pathology.