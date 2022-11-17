Chinese peacekeepers to South Sudan (Juba) acclaimed by UN Military Staff Committee

BEIJING, Nov.17 -- Recently, a delegation from the United Nations Military Staff Committee made an assessment visit to the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba), and spoke highly of its peacekeeping performance.

As the staff and advisory body for multilateral military diplomacy under the UN, the Military Staff Committee undertakes strategic mission for maintaining international peace and security. The assessment delegation, led by Major General Yin Zhongliang, covered representatives from various countries including China, the US, the UK, France, Brazil, Norway and Ghana.

During the visit, the delegation listened to the situation briefing, during which Ding Hong, the battalion commander, talked from seven aspects, including UN House defense, patrol and guard, combat readiness drill, special inspection, humanitarian assistance, protection of women's and children's rights and interests, and honor guard.

The delegation also visited the duty room, the underground shelter, the rapid reaction platoon, the guard post, etc. A representative from Ghana pointed out after the tour that the peacekeepers of the Chinese battalion were very professional and dedicated to their work, and he believed that they were qualified enough for the tasks.