Senior officials meeting of Second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum held in Beijing

By Zhou Shaoan and Xu Lin

BEIJING, Nov. 18 -- Sponsored by China's Ministry of National Defense and hosted by the PLA National Defense University, on November 17,the senior officials meeting of the Second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum was held in Beijing via video link.

Themed on "Promoting Common Security Through Practical Cooperation", defense officials from China and 16 African countries exchanged ideas on the challenges of Africa's security and China-Africa peace and security cooperation.

The Chinese delegates expressed that in response to the grim and complex international and regional security situation, China will continue to follow the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, support the armed forces of African countries to strengthen their independent security capacity building and promote the continuous upgrading of China-Africa peace and security cooperation.

African delegates said that in the era of globalization, African countries are facing security challenges such as terrorism, extremism, and climate change. China is an important security partner of Africa. The two sides should reinforce strategic communication, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in fields including personnel training, joint exercise and training, equipment technology, so as to effectively tackle common challenges.