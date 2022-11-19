Xi, Prayut agree on building more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday agreed to build a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future.

During his meeting with Prayut, Xi congratulated Thailand on its success in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, stressing the thousand-year-old friendship between China and Thailand and the fraternity between the two peoples.

In the past 10 years since China and Thailand established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, traditional friendship between the two countries has continued to flourish, their comprehensive strategic cooperation has continued to deepen and bilateral relations have entered a new stage of development, Xi noted.

Standing at a new historical starting point, Xi said, China is willing to carry forward the special friendship between China and Thailand, which are "as close as one family," add new meaning to the friendship, open up a new era of bilateral ties and bring more benefits to their people.

China is ready to strengthen unity and cooperation with Thailand and other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), focusing on building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home together, to continuously unleash new growth drivers for the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that Thailand will soon take over as co-chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, Xi said China is willing to work with Mekong countries to promote high-quality sub-regional cooperation.

Prayut, for his part, extended warm congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and on Xi's re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi's visit to Thailand and attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is his first visit to Thailand since he became Chinese president, which is of great significance, Prayut said.

Thailand supports the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative proposed by Xi and supports China in playing a bigger role in regional and international affairs, Prayut added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly received by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha upon his arrival at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 19, 2022. Xi on Saturday held talks with Prayut here. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)