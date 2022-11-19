Xi returns to China after G20 summit, APEC meeting, visit to Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping departed here Saturday for home after wrapping up attendance at the 17th Group of 20 Summit and the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, and a visit to Thailand.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi; Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and state councilor; and He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, returned to China on the same plane.

Upon Xi's departure, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and other senior government officials saw him off at the airport. Many Thai people and overseas Chinese were also present at the airport, holding national flags of China and Thailand.