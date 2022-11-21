Xi sends congratulatory letter to UN/China Global Partnership Workshop on Space Exploration, Innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the United Nations/China Global Partnership Workshop on Space Exploration and Innovation, which opened on the same day in Haikou, south China's island province of Hainan.

In the letter, Xi noted that China has actively carried out space exploration missions in recent years, including the launches of Chang'e lunar probes, the Mars probe Tianwen-1, and the solar exploration satellite Xihe, as well as the construction of the country's space station. He said that these missions have continuously deepened people's understanding of the universe and contributed to enhancing the well-being of humanity.

There is no end to space exploration. China is willing to work with all countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation to jointly explore the mysteries of the universe, make peaceful use of the outer space, and promote space technology to better benefit people around the world, Xi said.

With the theme of establishing a new partnership in space exploration, the workshop was co-hosted by the China National Space Administration, the Hainan provincial government and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.