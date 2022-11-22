China Defence unveiled at 11th international defense expo in Pakistan

People visit the China Pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo from Xinhua News Agency)

By An Puzhong and Wang Lingshuo

BEIJING, Nov.21 -- The 11th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) was held in Pakistan's southern port city Karachi for four days from November 15 to 18. The exhibitor group "China Defence" has drawn the attention of multiple delegations and exhibitors, featuring strong Chinese characteristics, a unified national exhibitor group, a series of advanced equipment displays, etc.

The IDEAS is the most influential defense exhibition in South Asia that has been held for 10 consecutive times and hosted by Pakistan’s Defense Export Promotion Organization and Defence Production Division. It has served as an important platform for Pakistan to inquire and purchase defense products and equipment.

This exhibition has attracted delegations from more than 50 countries. The China Pavilion covering an area of 750 square meters is one of the largest national pavilions, exhibiting high-end equipment such as the Wing Loong UAV series, Rainbow UAV series, and WJ-700. This year, China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) sent an exhibitor group "China Defence", comprising seven military trade companies, to participate in the event. In the exhibition area of China Pavilion, the design pattern featuring a combination of the Great Wall of China and the independent tower, a landmark of Pakistan, reflects the long-standing traditional friendship between China and Pakistan.

In recent years, the SASTIND has organized the national exhibitor group "China Defence" to participate in several international defense exhibitions in key regions. These moves serve as a way to demonstrate China's superior military equipment and defense technologies, promote international cooperation and exchanges in defense technology and industry, build a defense security community, and safeguard regional peace and stability.