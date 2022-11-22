Xi sends congratulatory letter to TWAS 16th General Conference, 30th General Meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the 16th General Conference and 30th General Meeting of The World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries (TWAS).

In the letter, Xi said that China attaches great importance to the development of basic science and is willing to work with countries around the world, including developing countries, to enhance openness, trust and cooperation in the international sci-tech community, and benefit people of all countries through the prosperous development of science.

China is willing to work with all countries to contribute to advancing the Global Development Initiative, implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

The event, hosted by TWAS and organized by Zhejiang University, opened on Monday in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. It has the support of the China Association for Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.