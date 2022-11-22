2022 Aerospace Medicine Forum kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 22 -- The 2022 Aerospace Medicine Forum hosted by PLA Air Force Medical Center kicked off in Beijing on November 19. The three-day forum was held in a combination of online and offline.

A number of academicians and well-known experts from the aerospace and medical fields across the country and the military gathered at the forum and gave theme reports on frontier theories and technologies including aerospace medicine, space weapons and equipment, and aerospace human factor engineering.

During the discussions, experts from the army aviation units, naval aviation units and civil aviation sectors held in-depth exchanges of views on the health care and medical verification of pilots, satellite navigation guarantee and medical aid, aerospace medical training and efficacy enhancement, and many other topics. Over 10,000 viewers attended the forum online.

A medical verification training session was arranged during the forum to provide multi-tiered professional training on aerospace medical verification for staff from hospitals of various levels engaged in the medical verification of pilots, special-purpose sanatoriums, and hospitals for aviation troops.