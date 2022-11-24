China pays all current UN peacekeeping assessments

UN headquarters in New York City. [Photo/Agencies]

China on Wednesday paid in full the assessments for the existing 11 United Nations peacekeeping operations in fiscal year 2022/2023 for the previously mandated period early before, said the Chinese Mission to the United Nations.

Prior to this, China has paid in full the assessments of contributions for regular budget and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, according to the Mission.

As the second-largest contributor to the UN regular budget and peacekeeping assessments, a permanent member of the Security Council and the largest developing country, China has always actively fulfilled its financial obligations to the UN.

It shows China's steadfast support to the work of the UN and multilateralism, demonstrating a sense of responsibility as a major country, said the Mission.

China became the second-largest contributor to the UN regular budget in 2019, contributing $367.9 million, or 12 percent of the total UN regular budget. That number had surged to more than $400 million this year.

China is also the second-largest contributor to the assessments of UN peacekeeping operations, paying 15 percent of the UN peacekeeping budget.

Supporting multilateralism is a broad consensus of the international community. Strengthening the role of the United Nations meets the general expectations of member states. "China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of international order and a provider of public goods," said the Mission.

The Communist Party of China successfully held its 20th National Congress in October this year, which outlined important strategic plans for China's future development, reaffirming that China always promotes and practices true multilateralism, remains actively engaged in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and firmly uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the UN's central role in international affairs, said the Chinese Mission.

UN peacekeeping operations play a vital role in eliminating the root causes of conflicts, maintaining the stability of countries involved, and achieving lasting peace. China has always been promoting to resolve the hot-spot issues by political means and is an active participant and important contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, the Mission said.

Currently, China has more than 2,200 peacekeepers serving in UN peacekeeping missions, making it the largest troop-contributing country among the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

China supports the United Nations in strengthening peacekeeping capacity building and promoting the safety and security of peacekeepers and appeals the international community to increase investment and take actions in this regard, said the Chinese mission.

China calls for continuous improvement of the UN's financial situation and strengthening of budget management and supports the UN in playing a greater role in addressing global challenges, the mission said.

China hopes that other member states, especially major contributors, pay their assessments in full and on time, so as to set examples and support the UN in playing its core role, said the mission.