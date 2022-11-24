Int'l military personnel training webinar to be held at PLA Army Logistics Academy: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov.24 -- An international military personnel training webinar will be held at the PLA Army Logistics Academy from December 8 to 9, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian said that on the theme of “Challenges and countermeasures for international military personnel training in the new era”, the event will be held online this year, attended by military representatives from over 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Republic of Congo, Gabon and Tanzania, as well as participants from more than 20 Chinese military academies and institutions including the National University of Defense Technology .

Focusing on agenda items such as “ development of training systems”, “innovation in management modes”, and “international communication and exchanges”, the webinar will study the difficulties and challenges posed by the pandemic to the international military personnel training, share useful experience in that area, and explore future training directions, Wu added.

He pointed out that the webinar tries to help improve the quality and efficiency of international military personnel training and provide more talents for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.