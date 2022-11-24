Chinese, Lao militaries to hold third friendly border defense exchange: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 24 -- As agreed by both sides, the Chinese and Lao militaries will hold the third friendly border defense exchange in the border region at the end of November, announced Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The exchange is aimed to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two Parties, the two countries and the two militaries, deepen the traditional bilateral friendship, strengthen the two militaries’ strategic mutual trust and border defense cooperation, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the border areas, Wu added.