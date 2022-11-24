Chinese, Argentine militaries hold video conference on military medicine: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 24 -- The Chinese and Argentine militaries held a video conference on military medical exchanges on November 22, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

The conference was attended by leaders of health departments, and experts in disease control, health service support, and other related fields from both sides.

The participants exchanged views on topics such as the military’s involvement in COVID-19 prevention and control, and the health service support in military operations. The Chinese experts specifically introduced the Chinese military’s development and application of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The two sides agreed to take this event as an opportunity to intensify their communication and cooperation in the field of medicine, and make positive contributions to building a community of common health for mankind.