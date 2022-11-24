3rd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei sets out

Members of the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei prepare to board a transport plane at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport on November 23. (Photo by Xu Junqiang)

By Liu Xiaotian and Zhao Lingran

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 24 -- The first-batch peacekeepers of the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei boarded a military transport aircraft at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport on November 23, heading to Abyei of East Africa for a 12-month peacekeeping mission.

The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei consists of a flight company, a maintenance company, a service company and a Level-I hospital. And the peacekeepers are mainly from an air assault brigade of the PLA 83rd Group Army. Upon its arrival at the mission area, the contingent will focus on tasks including force projection, air patrol, and materials transportation under the unified deployment of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).