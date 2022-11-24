Chinese Navy to host 19th Western Pacific Maritime Symposium in 2024: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 24 -- From November 5 to 9, the Chinese PLA Navy sent a delegation to Yokohama, Japan, to participate in the 18th Western Pacific Maritime Symposium (WPNS), said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the delegation made a speech on "Implementing the Global Security Initiative and Maintaining Peace and Stability in Asia-Pacific" during the event, introducing the main achievements and significance of the 20th CPC National Congress, the Chinese Navy’s vivid practices in implementing the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and safeguarding world and regional peace and stability, and relevant information about the 19th WPNS to be hosted by the Chinese Navy in Qingdao in 2024.

The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese Navy will continue to deepen communication, exchanges, mutual trust and cooperation with its counterparts around the world, and actively make preparations for the 19th WPNS, in an effort to make greater contributions to serving and building a maritime community with a shared future.