China, Vietnam navies carry out 33rd joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

NANNING, Nov. 25 --The Chinese PLA Navy’s corvette Hanzhong and guided-missile frigate Guangyuan, in a fleet with the Vietnamese naval vessels, conducted the 33rd joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf and organized a joint search and rescue drill on November 24.

At about 8:00 AM, the joint patrol fleet of Chinese and Vietnamese vessels set out in formation along the maritime boundary between the two countries in the Beibu Gulf. During the joint patrol, vessels of the two sides strengthened information sharing on hydrometeorology, sea and air conditions, as well as the heading and speed data. At around 12:00 PM, the two sides launched a joint search and rescue drill according to the plan.

This is the 33rd joint patrol conducted by China and Vietnam after the Agreement on Joint Patrols by the Navies of China and Vietnam in the Beibu Gulf was signed in 2005, and also the first one since the release of the joint statement on further strengthening and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.