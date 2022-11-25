Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon pass UN food inspection with high standards

A team under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) inspects the storage conditions of fruits and vegetables at the barracks of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping construction engineering contingent to Lebanon on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Yang Xuchu)

BEIRUT, Nov.25 -- The 21st Chinese construction engineering contingent to Lebanon stationed in a village in southern Lebanon passed the food inspection organized by the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with high standards on November 23, 2022.

At 1:00 pm that day, the UNIFIL inspection team began to check 33 items according to their list, covering food-related facilities, health and safety conditions, food reserves for war preparedness, as well as food purchase, storage, distribution, consumption, and management.

After several hours of careful inspection and evaluation, the team members, speaking highly of the food facilities, environmental sanitation, health management, etc., came to a unanimous conclusion that the Chinese peacekeeping contingent passed the food inspection with excellent results.

It is learned that food inspection is usually organized once every six months, which serves as an important indicator for the UN to check whether the peacekeeping forces can effectively perform their missions. Based on the existing conditions, the Chinese peacekeeping construction engineering contingent worked out a detailed support plan, vigorously conducted agricultural and sideline production, realized vegetable self-sufficiency, and effectively improved the living standards of the peacekeeping troops.