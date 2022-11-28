10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali passes UN equipment inspection

BEIJING, Nov.28 -- The 10th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali recently passed an equipment inspection held by the UN with high standards.

The inspection team sent by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) inspected a level-II hospital of Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali including the conventional medical equipment, aerial evacuation medical equipment, drug storage and consulting room settings, and conducted performance tests on the equipment.

All the medical equipment of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent is well-functioning and lives up to the standards specified by the UN. The UN inspection team spoke highly of the treatment and diagnosis equipment blocks which are well planned and full-featured.

According to the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent, the medical equipment inspection has served as a verification of the equipment performance of the peacekeeping medical contingent, and even a summary and evaluation of the peacekeeping medical work since its deployment to the mission area for a quarter.