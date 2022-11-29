Xi holds talks with Mongolian president

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Monday at the Great Hall of the People during his state visit to China.

Xi welcomed Khurelsukh and pointed out that the two presidents meeting again after two months as promised fully reflects the high level of China-Mongolia relations.

Xi said the two countries are each other's important neighbor. It is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples to maintain long-term and stable relations of good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation. Following the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, China pursues friendship and partnership with its neighboring countries. It attaches great importance to growing the friendship, mutual trust and common interests with Mongolia.

The two countries have supported each other in fighting COVID-19, and enhanced traditional friendship along the way. The exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have made solid progress, setting a fine example of state-to-state relations, Xi said.

Facing an increasingly unstable and uncertain international environment, China is ready to work with Mongolia to build a community with a shared future between the two countries. Together, the two countries could promote long-term and steady development of the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership, and bring greater benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

The Chinese president expounded on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the five features of the Chinese modernization. He pointed out that as the CPC leads the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, China will not only realize its own prosperity but also contribute to its neighborhood and beyond through its own development.

He said China and Mongolia could forge ahead together on the path of national rejuvenation and modernization, and set an example of pursuing integrated development and shared future. Through joint efforts, the two countries could promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi underscored that China and Mongolia will respect each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the choice of development path. They will support each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns. They will enhance dialogue and cooperation between various departments and at all levels, and increase mutual learning on governance.

The two sides will seek greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Development Road Initiative, between the Global Development Initiative and Mongolia's New Recovery Policy, and between China's two-step development strategy and Mongolia's "Vision-2050" long-term development policy. These three lines of effort will deepen the China-Mongolia relationship and provide strong impetus to its growth, according to Xi.

Xi said China is ready to step up cooperation with Mongolia in the key areas of economy, trade, energy, mining and connectivity, while expanding cooperation on information technology and livestock-products deep processing. The competent departments of the two countries will stay in close touch, work for an early opening of new connectivity channels, and actively advance the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor as well as the section of China-Russia natural gas pipeline in Mongolia.

Xi said China applauds Mongolia's "Billion Trees" initiative, and is ready to discuss with Mongolia the establishment of a cooperation center to combat desertification. The two sides will strengthen exchanges and cooperation between legislatures, governments, political parties and at the sub-national levels. They will work more closely on science and technology, education, health, tourism, media, youth and people-to-people exchanges, so as to cement China-Mongolia friendship and benefit the two peoples. China will actively support the construction of a Mongolian youth sports center and other projects as new landmarks of China-Mongolia friendship.

Xi emphasized that as two developing countries in the Asia-Pacific, China and Mongolia share extensive common interests in international and regional affairs. China will work with Mongolia in close coordination and collaboration to jointly defend true multilateralism, reject bloc confrontation, and uphold solidarity and cooperation of the international community.

Khurelsukh expressed congratulations once again on the successful 20th CPC National Congress and congratulated President Xi on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee. The Mongolian side is happy to see that under the leadership of the CPC, China has successfully realized its first centenary goal. Mongolia firmly believes that General Secretary Xi and the CPC will continue to lead the Chinese people in building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects as planned.

Khurelsukh said as permanent neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, Mongolia and China are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. The two sides have rendered each other support and assistance during the pandemic and jointly responded to global challenges, a vivid example of "a friend in need is a friend indeed." Mongolia is ready to work with China to increase political interactions, firmly support each other, respect each other's choice of development path, and deepen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries.

Khurelsukh reiterated that Mongolia firmly upholds the one-China policy, which it will never change. China is a peace-loving country that has never invaded other countries in its history but has sincerely helped others develop. China's Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative are for humanity's peace and development. Mongolia fully supports them. Mongolia is ready to work with China to further synergize their strategies, pursue Belt and Road cooperation, expand and deepen cooperation on economy, trade, investment, minerals, energy, infrastructure, climate response, green development and desertification treatment, and build up the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.

As the international and regional situation is going through profound and complex changes, it is important that the two sides carry forward Asian values and jointly uphold peace, stability and development in Asia. Mongolia commends China's efforts for upholding world peace, stability and development and the international system with the UN at its core. It will strengthen communication and collaboration with China in international affairs, in a joint effort for greater peace and development in the region, the Mongolian president said.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement on Advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era Between the People's Republic of China and Mongolia, agreeing to work together to advance modernization and toward a community with a shared future featuring peaceful co-existence, mutual support and win-win cooperation.

At the end of the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents covering economy, trade, investment, customs and desertification mitigation.

Prior to the talks, President Xi held a welcoming ceremony for President Khurelsukh in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People. A 21-gun salute was fired in Tiananmen Square. The two presidents stepped onto the stand to review the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army.

After the talks, President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan hosted a welcoming banquet for President Khurelsukh and his wife Bolortsetseg.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the events.