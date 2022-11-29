Chinese, Lao militaries hold third border defense friendship exchange

BEIJNG, Nov. 29 -- The Chinese and Lao militaries held the third border defense friendship exchange in Mengla County, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, on Monday. General Wang Xiubin, commander of China’s PLA Southern Theater Command, and Lieutenant General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Laos’ Deputy Minister of National Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, led delegations to participate.

During the event, the two sides repainted the inscription on boundary monument and took a group photo. The two delegations then visited the 10th Company of an army border defense brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command, where they inspected the equipment display and planted a tree of friendship. The two sides also held friendly talks and signed the meeting minutes.

The exchange was aimed to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two Parties, the two countries and the two militaries, deepen the traditional bilateral friendship, strengthen the two militaries’ strategic mutual trust and border defense cooperation, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the border areas. Next, the two sides will take effective measures to strengthen communication and cooperation, maintain the regular exchanges, and expand the fields and depth of joint exercises and training.