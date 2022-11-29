China, Vietnam wrap up 33rd joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

Chinese service members involved in the China-Vietnam joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf wave goodbye to their Vietnamese counterparts on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Ni Zichun)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 -- The 33rd joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf conducted by China and Vietnam wrapped up successfully on November 25. The joint patrol has played a positive role in maintaining security, stability and good order of maritime operations in the Beibu Gulf waters and promoting the healthy development of bilateral military relations.

On November 24, the participating vessels from both sides set out in formation along the maritime boundary between the two countries in the Beibu Gulf. During the joint patrol, the vessels shared information on hydrological and meteorological conditions, marine and air conditions, and the heading and speed information, which further enhanced bilateral information sharing and maritime communication. During the patrol, China and Vietnam also conducted a joint search and rescue drill and a light and signal drill.

The joint patrol was the first one since the release of the China-Vietnam joint statement on further strengthening and deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Next, the two countries will continue to strengthen communication and carry out practical cooperation.

The Chinese and Vietnamese ships cooperate closely in the joint patrol on November 24, 2022. (Photo by Tong Jiajun)