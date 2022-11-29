Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 to be held

BEIJING, Nov. 28 -- The Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 is to be held in Beijing from December 1 to 2, 2022. A total of 42 experts and scholars from 14 countries, including the US, Russia, Japan, ROK, India, Singapore, and an international organization, confirmed their participation in the event.

Themed “Promoting global security initiatives and jointly safeguarding peace and development”, this event will focus on six topics, including “security, stability and peaceful development in the Asia Pacific”, “impact of regional conflicts on global security”, ”evolution of war forms”, “major countries’ self-interests and global security responsibilities”, ”upholding developing countries’ interests in evolving geopolitical landscape”, and “sharing benefits of technological development in the context of globalization”.

The peace and development of mankind is facing major challenges at present, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and change. China has put forward the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which advocates a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and offered a Chinese solution to solve the widespread security dilemma in international relations. While focusing on hot issues in international security, the webinar this year aims to conduct frank dialogue and exchanges, build consensus on cooperation, and explore new ideas, new methods and new ways to promote the GSI and jointly maintain peace and development.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security-and-defense platform for international exchanges with a great influence in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020, the forum has held an expert video workshop every year as an alternative to discuss problems in security and seek good solutions for peaceful development and cooperation.