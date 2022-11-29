Chinese military slams US warship's trespass into waters adjacent to China's Nansha Islands

BEIJING, Nov. 29 -- The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville trespassed into the waters adjacent to islands and reefs of China's Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government on November 29, and the PLA Southern Theater Command organized air and naval forces to track, monitor and warn it off, said Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, the spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command, in a written statement on Tuesday.

Senior Colonel Tian pointed out sternly that the USS Chancellorsville's illegal behavior seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, and served as a new irrefutable proof of the US military's practice of navigation hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea, which fully demonstrated that the US is a complete risk-maker for the security of the South China Sea.

China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters, and the troops under the Southern Theater Command have always been keeping on high alert and will resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.