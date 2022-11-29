Xi says ready to strengthen China-Russia energy cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday China is ready to work with Russia to forge closer partnership in energy cooperation.

Energy cooperation is an important cornerstone of practical cooperation between China and Russia, and also a positive force for maintaining global energy security, Xi said in a congratulatory letter sent to the 4th China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

In the face of external risks and challenges, the two countries have strengthened communication and coordination and pushed forward major cooperation projects, which have demonstrated strong resilience of China-Russia energy cooperation and broad prospects of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, he said.

Xi also said the Chinese side stands ready to join hands with Russia to push for clean and green energy development, and safeguard international energy security and the stability of industrial and supply chains, thereby making new contributions to the long-term, healthy and sustainable development of the global energy market.

Also on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to the energy business forum.