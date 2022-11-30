21st Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon passes UN equipment inspection



The UN inspectors check vehicles in the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping force stationed in the south Lebanese village of Hinnieh on November 28. (Photo by Li Zhulin)

BEIRUT, Nov.30 -- The 21st Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon recently passed the UN equipment inspection in the fourth quarter and rated as overall excellent.

The headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sent a 15-official inspection team to check the equipment of the Chinese peacekeeping construction engineering contingent and multi-role engineering contingent on November 25 and 28.

"Under the circumstances of heavy construction tasks, harsh demining conditions and heavy pressure for the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, the two contingents have demonstrated high professional level and working standards as shown by the overall excellence in passing the UN inspection," said the chief of the team.

According to the requirements of the United Nations Memorandum of Understanding, the UN equipment inspection is usually conducted every three months, serving as a comprehensive assessment of whether the self-sustaining and major equipment provided by troop-contributing countries can meet the peacekeeping requirements.

The Chinese troops to Lebanon, including multi-role engineering contingent, construction engineering contingent and medical contingent, deployed in different locations in the peacekeeping mission area in southern Lebanon, are mainly responsible for operations of mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), engineering construction, medical assistance and humanitarian relief. The medical contingent had passed the UN equipment inspection in the fourth quarter on November 11.



Chinese peacekeepers prepare vehicle accessories to be inspected on November 25.