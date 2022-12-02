Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar focuses on Global Security Initiative

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 kicked off on Thursday evening on the theme of promoting the Global Security Initiative and safeguarding peace and development.

Over 40 experts from 14 countries and one international organization were invited to discuss global security challenges, solutions and cooperation.

Thursday's discussions focused on Asia-Pacific stability and peaceful development, and the impact of regional conflicts on global security.

On Friday, participants will share their opinions on the evolution of patterns of war, major countries' self-interests and their global security responsibilities, changes in geopolitical pattern and interests of developing countries, and the sharing of scientific and technological development dividends.