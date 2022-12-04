Military recruitment for first half of 2023 kicks off

BEIJING, Dec.4 -- Military recruitment for the first half of 2023 kicked off on December 1, 2022. The registration timeline is a little different for male and female applicants. The registration of male soldiers has already begun on December 1, 2022, with the deadline on February 10, 2023, while female applicants can enroll from January 1, 2023 to February 10, 2023.

With the basic conditions for recruitment unchanged, the recruitment mainly targets college graduates as usual, and maintains the priority channel for college graduates' enlistment registration. Graduates from senior technical schools and technician colleges with nationally recognized qualifications are also qualified to enjoy the priority channel when registering for enlistment.

Enlisted college graduates, final-year college students and undergraduates will enjoy intuition compensation and student loan repayment fund provided by the central government. Those high school graduates who have been admitted by colleges and universities at the same year will have their admission qualification retained after joining the army and enjoy the national policy of deduction or exemption of tuition fees after decommissioning. Eligible youth can visit the website of the National Recruitment Network（https://www.gfbzb.gov.cn/）for enlistment registration.