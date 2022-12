The return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship touches down safely at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region safely on Sunday.

