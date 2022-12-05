Chinese peacekeeping force to South Sudan (Wau) launches yearly rotation

The first-batch 165 members of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan (Wau) set off from the mission area and return home on December 1.

BEIJING, Dec. 5 -- The first-batch 165 members of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan (Wau) set off from the mission area and returned home on December 1, after completing their one-year peacekeeping mission, according to the rotation deployment order.

Since its deployment to the mission area in December last year, the contingent has successfully completed various tasks such as road maintenance, engineering construction, daily medical support and humanitarian assistance. All the 331 peacekeepers have been awarded the UN peace medals.

It is learnt that the rest of them, totally 166 troops, will return to China on December 15 as planned.

At the same time, the engineering detachment of the 13th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan (Wau), which is about to start its one-year mission, is formed by a combined-arms brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army. The first batch of 132 members departed from Shijiazhuang City, central China’s Hebei Province, on November 30 and 135 members of the second batch will leave on December 13 as scheduled.