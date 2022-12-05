42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce completes first in-port replenishment

Sailors assigned to the 42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce sample the food packaging at the port of Djibouti during the in-port replenishment on November 29. (Photo from official WeChat account of Beihai Fleet)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 -- With the assistance of two tugboats, the supply ship CNS Kekexilihu attached to the 42nd Chinese naval escort taskforce pulled off from the port of Djibouti after completing the in-port replenishment there on November 29, local time.

This is the first time that the taskforce has implemented in-port replenishment of materials since setting sail on September 21. The taskforce replenished materials and fuel as planned, which will provide a reliable guarantee for the subsequent implementation of escort missions.

During the whole replenishment process, the taskforce set multiple guard teams and maintained high-level alertness all day long. In addition, the taskforce carried out drills on such subjects as anti-frogman intrusion in view of the complex situation around the port, to inspect and improve its underwater defense capabilities to ensure the security of replenishment operations.