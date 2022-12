BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and Hu Jintao either visited Jiang Zemin in hospital when he was critically ill or sent condolences to his relatives after his passing.