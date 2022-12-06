8th Chinese military medical expert team to assist Laos arrives in Vientiane

By Zhang Jianhua

VIENTIANE, Dec.6 -- The 8th medical expert team sent by the Chinese People's Liberation Army to assist the Lao People's Army arrived in Vientiane on December 2, and began the six-month medical assistance work.

The expert team is composed of 10 members from Xijing Hospital of PLA’s Air Force Medical University. In accordance with the demand of the Laos side, China has specially dispatched experts in cardiovascular medicine, kidney medicine, orthopedics, neurosurgery, air combat service and other fields.

The director of the Health Bureau of the General Logistics Department of the Lao People's Army said at the welcoming ceremony that the Chinese military has kept sending medical expert teams to provide Laos with advanced medical equipment and technical assistance, having greatly improved the diagnosis and treatment efficiency and level of the Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army. Building a China-Laos community with a shared future has been a good vision for the military and the people of the two countries. He also expressed his sincere wish that the friendship between the two militaries will keep deepening.

Fan Rui, head of the 8th medical expert team, said that batches of medical experts sent to assist Laos have made outstanding contributions to the construction and development of the Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army. The new expert team will continue to earnestly perform its duties to ensure medical security, conduct clinical teaching, and hold academic exchanges and popular science lectures, with a view to constantly consolidating the friendship between China and Laos.

According to Li Bing, defense attaché of the Chinese embassy in Laos, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has sent multiple batches of medical experts to the Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army since 2019 in order to promote in-depth cooperation between the two militaries and improve the medical service support capacity of the Lao People's Army.