PLA naval destroyer Changsha arrives in Bangladesh for International Fleet Review

BEIJING, Dec.6 -- The Chinese naval guided-missile destroyer Changsha (Hull 173) sent to Bangladesh to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) has arrived in the waters off Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on December 5, local time. It approached the anchorage under the guidance of a Bangladeshi warship.

The International Fleet Review and related activities are to be held from December 6 to 9 local time as planned, during which the PLA naval delegation will participate in maritime and cultural exchanges as well as bilateral meetings organized by the Bangladeshi side.

It is learned that the International Fleet Review and related activities are held by the Bangladesh Navy to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence. The PLA Navy’s participation in the events aims to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries and two militaries, deepen practical exchanges and cooperation between the two navies, and make due contributions to building a maritime community with shared future.