Memorial meeting held to mourn Jiang Zemin

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), addresses a memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2022. The meeting was held by the CPC Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and the CMC. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, was held Tuesday morning in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed the meeting.

All participants in the Great Hall of the People paid a three-minute silent tribute to Jiang at the start of the memorial meeting.

A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, is held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2022. The meeting was held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission. Jiang's casket, covered with the flag of the CPC, was placed amidst bouquets of flowers and sprigs of evergreen cypress. A floral arrangement presented by family members of Jiang, including his wife Wang Yeping, was placed in front of the casket, flanked by six guards of honor. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

A memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin, who passed away on Nov. 30 at the age of 96, is held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2022. The meeting was held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commission. Jiang's casket, covered with the flag of the CPC, was placed amidst bouquets of flowers and sprigs of evergreen cypress. A floral arrangement presented by family members of Jiang, including his wife Wang Yeping, was placed in front of the casket. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

