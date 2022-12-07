PLA officers, soldiers study Xi's speech at memorial meeting for Jiang Zemin

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Officers and soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) watched or tuned in to the live broadcast memorial meeting for Comrade Jiang Zemin on Tuesday morning.

They listened carefully to a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The PLA officers and soldiers said they are determined to uphold the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and build the people's armed forces into world-class forces.

The great cause of national rejuvenation involves the dedication and endeavor of several generations of Chinese Communists including Comrade Jiang Zemin.

The PLA officers and soldiers vowed to forge ahead with enterprise and fortitude to deliver strategic support for national rejuvenation and contribute more to world peace and development.