China, Vietnam coast guards hold sixth high-level work meeting

Delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) attend the sixth high-level work meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, on December 7, 2022.

BEIJING, Dec.8 -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) held the sixth high-level work meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, on December 7. CCG Director Major General Yu Zhong and VCG Commander Major General Le Quang Dao co-chaired the meeting. Senior Colonel Pan Tao, defense attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, as well as the delegates and representatives of the law enforcement, international cooperation and grass-roots units from both sides attended the event.

This high-level work meeting is the first offline meeting between the Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the meeting, the two sides jointly reviewed and studied the important consensus reached recently by leaders of the two parties and countries, as well as the instructions and requirements of the joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The Vietnamese side expressed deep condolences for the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin. The two sides positively evaluated the cooperative achievements made since the COVID-19 outbreak and in 2022, discussed and determined the cooperation direction and specific cooperation projects in the future, and exchanged views on topics of common concern.

The two sides agreed to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen the maritime law enforcement cooperation, properly handle maritime emergencies, jointly maintain maritime security and stability, and work together to build a maritime community with a shared future.

Delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) attend the sixth high-level work meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on December 7, 2022.