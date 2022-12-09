China and Thailand maritime law enforcement agencies hold talks

While participating in the exchange activity "Vietnam coast guards and friends" in Hanoi, Vietnam, delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) hold talks on December 8, 2022. (Photo from CCG WeChat)

BEIJING, Dec.9 -- Major General Yu Zhong, Director of the China Coast Guard (CCG), held a work meeting with Vice Admiral Khwanchai Inwong, Assistant Secretary of Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), on the afternoon of December 8, while participating in the exchange activity "Vietnam coast guards and friends" in Hanoi, Vietnam.

During the talks, the two sides jointly reviewed the important consensus reached by the heads of state recently, positively evaluated the results of cooperation between the two sides in recent years, and exchanged views on issues like high-level meetings, liaison mechanisms, exchanges among experts and young officers, and personnel training. The two sides agreed to strengthen communications and deepen exchanges to push China-Thailand maritime law enforcement cooperation to a new level.

Delegates of CCG and Thai-MECC take a group photo during the exchange activity "Vietnam coast guards and friends" in Hanoi, Vietnam,on December 8, 2022. (Photo from CCG WeChat)