China holds International Military Personnel Training Seminar

BEIJING, Dec.9 -- On December 8, the International Military Personnel Training Seminar was held at the PLA Army Logistics Academy. Nearly 100 representatives from 17 countries attended the event online and conducted in-depth exchanges on topics such as the construction of the international military personnel training system and the innovation ofmanagement model.

At present, traditional and non-traditional security threats keep flaring up, and the peaceanddevelopment are faced withsevere challenges. The seminar aims to deeply analyze the difficult challenges faced by international military personnel training, make an in-depth exploration on the development direction of international military personnel training, and exchange and share the beneficial experience in this regard.