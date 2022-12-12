China Coast Guard holds talks with maritime law enforcement agencies from Indonesia, Philippines and Cambodia

BEIJING, Dec. 12 -- Director of the China Coast Guard (CCG) Major General Yu Zhong held talks with Commander of the Indonesian Coast Guard Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia, Officer-in-Charge of the Philippine Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr, and Deputy Secretary General of the National Committee for Maritime Security of Cambodia Vice Admiral Kruoch Kimthon respectively during the "Vietnam Coast Guard and Friends" exchange activity held in Hanoi on December 9.

While participating in the exchange activity "Vietnam coast guards and friends" in Hanoi, Vietnam, delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Indonesian Coast Guard hold talks on December 9, 2022. (Photo from CCG WeChat)

During the talks with the Indonesian Coast Guard delegation, the two sides jointly reviewed the recent important consensus reached by the heads of state on jointly building a community with a shared future for China and Indonesia. The Indonesian side also expressed condolences over the passing of Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader. The two sides then positively evaluated the cooperation achievements in recent years and discussed and exchanged views on matters such as promoting high-level visits, building cooperation mechanisms, establishing work contacts, and managing and controlling maritime differences. The two sides agreed to further implement the spirit of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries on strengthening maritime cooperation, maintain close communication and strengthen personnel exchanges, ensure the implementation of the results of the talks, and make contributions to deepening maritime cooperation between the two countries.

While participating in the exchange activity "Vietnam coast guards and friends" in Hanoi, Vietnam, delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard hold talks on December 9, 2022. (Photo from CCG WeChat)

During the talks with the counterparts of the Philippine Coast Guard, the two sides jointly reviewed a series of important consensus recently reached by the heads of state, positively evaluated the achievements made by the two agencies since the establishment of the cooperation mechanism in 2016, and discussed matters including high-level working meetings, signing of cooperation documents, maritime dispute management and control, as well as ship visits and personnel training. The two sides agreed to give full play to the diplomatic role of the coast guards, deepen the existing cooperation mechanism, maintain close communication, enhance mutual trust, consolidate friendship, and jointly maintain regional maritime security and stability.

While participating in the exchange activity "Vietnam coast guards and friends" in Hanoi, Vietnam, delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Cambodian National Committee for Maritime Security hold talks on December 9, 2022. (Photo from CCG WeChat)

During the talks with the delegation of the National Committee for Maritime Security of Cambodia, the two sides jointly reviewed the recent consensus reached by the heads of state and the "ironclad" friendship between China and Cambodia. The Chinese side expressed its gratitude to the Cambodian side for helping Chinese citizens in distress in September 2022. The two sides discussed and exchanged views on matters such as promoting high-level visits, building cooperation mechanisms, and establishing working contacts. Besides, they also agreed to maintain close contacts, deepen exchanges, jointly maintain regional maritime security and stability, and promote bilateral maritime law enforcement cooperation to a new level.