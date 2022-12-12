Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineer contingent to Lebanon completes Angel Rescue exercise

The 21st Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineer contingent to Lebanon participates in the Angel Rescue exercise on December 8 local time.

By Xue Dan and Zhang Zhe

BEIRUT, Dec.12 -- The 21st Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineer contingent to Lebanon successfully completed the Angel Rescue exercise organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on December 8 local time.

Under the command of UNIFIL headquarters, peacekeepers from seven countries, including China, Ghana, Cambodia and Italy, participated in this exercise. It focused on testing the emergency response and rescue capabilities of peacekeeping troops against the background of an explosion during mine clearance by Chinese peacekeeping troops and an armed attack on Ghanaian peacekeeping troops while patrolling.

During the exercise, the Chinese peacekeepers took proper response in a timely manner, demonstrating excellent capabilities of emergency rescue and command coordination, which won high acclaim from the UNIFIL headquarters and participating friendly forces.

Since its deployment to the mission area in August, the 21st Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineer contingent to Lebanon has cleared minefield with an area of more than 2,500 square meters, and removed over 600 mines, playing an important role in maintaining peace and stability in South Lebanon.

The 21st Chinese peacekeeping multi-role engineer contingent to Lebanon participates in the Angel Rescue exercise on December 8.