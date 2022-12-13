PLA spokesperson makes remarks on Chinese border troops' routine patrol in Dongzhang area

BEIJING, Dec.13 --Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), made remarks on Chinese border troops' routine patrol in Dongzhang area on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, on December 9, the border troops assigned to the PLA Western Theater Command conducted a routine patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Dongzhang area in Eastern Sectorofthe China-India border, and encountered obstruction from the Indian troops who illegally crossed the LAC.

“The Chinese troops made professional, normative and resolute response, bringing on-site situation under control. Up to now, the Chinese and Indian troops have disengaged,” stressed the spokesperson, adding that the Chinese side demands that the Indian side should strictly discipline and control its front-line troops and work with the Chinese side to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.