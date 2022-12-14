Naval officer candidates in pre-commissioning training aboard CNS Zhenghe

BEIJING, Dec. 14 -- Recently, more than 100 naval officer candidates who were undergoing pre-commissioning training at the PLA Naval Submarine Academy conducted seven-day offshore seamanship training aboard the CNS Zhenghe.

The officer candidates, who are all fresh graduates directly recruited by the navy from more than 40 high-quality colleges and universities, including the famous Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University and Northwestern Polytechnic University and those excelling in military and defense industry, have completed the courses of basic navigation skills, common subjects for naval ships, etc. during the seven days.

It is learnt that the pre-commissioning training in the academy includes three parts, which are political education, basic military training, and offshore operational practice. After the training in the academy, the officer candidates will have further induction and orientation training to improve their teamwork and leadership skills.