China's Yuanwang-7 back from missions

By Zhao Qingquan, Zhou Yundong and Cheng Jinmao

China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 ends its 55-day voyage and docks at the home port of China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department on December 13, 2022.

BEIJING, Dec. 14 -- At about 9:00 on December 13, China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-7 ended its 55-day voyage and docked at the home port of China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department (CSMTC).

During this voyage, Yuanwang-7 has sailed 14,000 nautical miles and crossed four time zones. Under strange marine environment, bad weather and sea conditions, it successfully completed the maritime tracing and control mission on its own.

During the voyage, Yuanwang-7 established and improved rules and regulations on duty and safety inspection at all levels, strictly managed relevant personnel, and carried out lifesaving, firefighting and damage-control drills, as well as safety inspections on water and power supply, so as to ensure the success of its voyage and missions.

After docking at the port, the ship will carry out personnel training and equipment maintenance to prepare for further missions.

Since it was put into use in 2016, the ship has completed maritime missions for tracking space lab Tiangong-2, the Chang'e-4 lunar probe and BeiDou satellites.