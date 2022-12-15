9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) takes over mission

The 8th and 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) hold a handover ceremony at the Chinese camp of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Juba, South Sudan, on December 13. (Photo/Dai Tianjiao)

By Yang Fan and Dai Tianjiao

BEIJING, Dec 15 -- The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) held a handover ceremony at the Chinese camp of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba, South Sudan, on December 13. This marks the successful completion of the one-year peacekeeping mission of China's 8th peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba), and the beginning of the mission of the 9th.

Over the past few days, the two contingents have handed over various items including vehicles and equipment, weapons and ammunition, medical equipment, logistic materials, working files, etc. They also exchanged views on the current security situation in the mission area and the precautions for carrying out missions to follow.

The 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) will focus on such peacekeeping missions as cordon and patrol, armed escort, separating conflicting parties, rescue and evacuation.

According to the plan, the 350 members of the second batch of the 8th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) will all return home by charter flight on December 21, while the other 350 members of the second batch of the 9th will arrive at the mission area synchronously.