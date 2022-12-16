China holds Central Economic Work Conference to plan for 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Thursday to Friday as Chinese leaders decided priorities for the economic work in 2023.

Delivering an important speech at the conference, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the country's economic work in 2022, analyzed the current economic situation and arranged next year's economic work.