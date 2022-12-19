UN delegation visits Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon

BEIJING, Dec.19 -- A UN delegation from the Office for the Peacekeeping Strategic Partnership (OPSP) visited the engineering and medical detachments of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon to inspect their performance of missions from December 13 to 16, local time.

The inspection was conducted on a regular basis by the OPSP. The delegation inspected the headquarters, the commands of the Sector West and the Sector East, and the 18 contingents of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), with a view to gaining an in-depth understanding of the peacekeeping forces’ performance and difficulties in the mission area, and making relevant recommendations to comprehensively improve their performance.

After the inspection on the Chinese contingent, the members of the delegation paid tribute to the outstanding contributions made by the Chinese peacekeepers to maintaining regional peace and stability, spoke highly of the professionalism and efficiency of the Chinese peacekeeping engineering and medical detachments, and sincerely hoped that the Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon would reach new height in the future.