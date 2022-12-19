Xi stresses writing new chapter in China's Constitution practice in new era

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed writing a new chapter in the practice of China's Constitution in the new era, as the country marks the 40th anniversary of the enactment of its current Constitution this year.

Efforts are needed to raise awareness of the Constitution, carry forward the spirit of the Constitution, promote the implementation of the Constitution, and better leverage its important role in state governance, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, in a signed article published on Monday.

By doing so, a solid guarantee can be provided for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, said Xi.