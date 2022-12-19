CHINA
Xi sends congratulatory letter to 5th Arabic Arts Festival
Xinhuanet
Lin Congyi
2022-12-19 21:56:22
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth Arabic Arts Festival, which opened in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province.
