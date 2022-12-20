China, Russia to host joint naval exercise from Dec. 21 to 27

BEIJING,Dec.20 -- According to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, the China-Russia joint naval exercise Joint Sea2022 is to be held from December 21 to 27 in waters east of the sea area from Zhoushan to Taizhou, Zhejiang Province.

The joint exercise aims to demonstrate the determination and capability of the two sides to jointly respond to maritime security threats and maintain international and regional peace and stability, and to further deepen China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.