First batch of dual-degree female pilot cadets make maiden solo flight

BEIJING, Dec.20 -- Recently, the first batch of female pilot cadets jointly cultivated by the PLA Air Force Aviation University, Tsinghua University and Peking University come to their maiden solo flight test.

This assessment has been a test to the pilot cadets' skills under adverse conditions of low flight altitude, greater effect from meteorological conditions, and limited time available for correction after deviation. During the assessment, the ground temperature was only -20℃ (-4F), accompanied by strong wind, which was also a strict test for both their flight skills and psychological quality.

It is learned that, as the first-batch female pilot cadets of the air force receiving joint-degree training program, these cadets have completed common core courses and specialized aviation courses at Tsinghua University and Peking University after recruitment in August 2019. During this period, they also attended military training required for pilot cadets, such as parachuting, shooting, and field survival training at the Air Force Aviation University. In September 2022, they started primary flight training at a regiment of the Air Force Aviation University.

This time, all these dual-degree female pilot cadets have successfully completed the task of solo flight in the assessment. Next, they will begin other training courses including acrobatics, instrument flight, night flight, and flight in formation, and are expected to transit for advanced jet trainers in June 2023.